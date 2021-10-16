Talking Anime Cat Demands Respect: Sakamoto-san From My Ordinary Life

Fun, excitement, smiles and kisses all wrapped up into one amazing girl named Scarlett! She is young, just about two and looking for adventure. She loves the beach, taking hikes and snuggles too! Scarlett is a Lab mix with a beautiful coco brown and white coat adorned by a huge smile. When she meets new people it takes her a little time to warm up but once she feels comfortable she'll be your best friend. She would prefer to also be your one and only. If you are active, she's your girl! Please contact EGAPL The Heart of RI Animal Rescue League at 401-467-3670 or stop by 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI on Wednesday 3:00-7:00, Thursday or Friday 12:00-2:00 or Saturday 10:00-2:00. Scarlett deserves to be out of the shelter and in a loving home!
