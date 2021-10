The 49ers don’t play this week, which is a good thing for a team with two quarterbacks who need some time to heal. Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play in Week Five because of a calf injury and Trey Lance is dealing with a knee sprain he suffered while playing in place of Garoppolo in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after that loss that “nothing’s changed” on the quarterback front and that Garoppolo remains the starter when he’s healthy enough to play.

