When it comes to the conversation of racism, Jerry Jones isn't a stranger, having been on the receiving end of controversy in recent history after drawing a line in the sand a few seasons ago -- making it clear the Dallas Cowboys would "toe the line" and stand for the national anthem at the peak of silent protests fueled by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Jones has since professed he's learned "grace" on the topic, but no amount of grace would/will save Jon Gruden in 2021.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO