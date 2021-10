Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine has made the difficult decision to delay its next title Solar Ash by a couple of weeks. Originally scheduled to launch later this month on PlayStation 5 and PS4, the promising indie game will now release on 2nd December 2021. The studio says this will allow for "more time to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game, while still navigating this global pandemic as a highly dedicated team. This short delay will help us get there."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO