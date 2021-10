Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou on Sunday for La Liga action as both teams look to move closer to the top four. Valencia have cooled off after their hot start, failing to win any of their last four, but Los Che are still in eighth place and can potentially move into the top four this weekend. Barca are in the same situation on 12 points, sitting in ninth with a game in hand.

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO