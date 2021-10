“Super Smash Bros.” has been one of the most iconic video gaming series for generations of gamers. Seeing the various iterations developed for different gaming platforms over the years, the original "Super Smash Bros." from 1999 for the Nintendo 64 has come a long way. It is crazy to think about how that original version contained only twelve playable characters. Since then, iconic characters from various Nintendo and non-Nintendo franchises have joined the crossover fighting battle royal including Metroid, Sonic, Pokémon trainer and PAC-MAN, to name a few. Nintendo’s latest announcement marks the end of an era as Sora from the fantasy video game series “Kingdom Hearts” will be the final playable character for downloadable content, or DLC, to be added to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO