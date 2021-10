2021 has been marked as the year for unprecedented growth in the nonfungible token (NFT) market. As the market has continued to mature, so has the demand for high-quality NFTs and a need for easier ways to buy, trade and earn income from digital assets. While large marketplaces have risen to support the collection of NFTs, little has been done to help creators kick-start their projects and take proper advantage of the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). As a result, many new creators face concerns around the lack of liquidity for in-game collectibles and difficulty engaging with their audience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO