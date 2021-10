Bachelor Nation doesn’t have to wait long this year for more drama to begin. There have been back-to-back seasons of Bachelor franchise shows. Normally, fans would have to wait until January for their Bachelor fix following Bachelor in Paradise. However, this year, ABC decided to go with two seasons of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young is the newest lead and fans can see her begin her journey on October 19. So, the season hasn’t even premiered yet, but Reality Steve is already dishing out who Michelle gives her final rose to. Warning! Spoilers Ahead!!!

