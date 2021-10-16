CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Larkin benched by NHL for punching Mathieu Joseph from behind

By Justin Lopshire
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY (WKZO AM/FM) – The National Hockey League suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Detroit Red Wings' captain Dylan Larkin suspended 1 game for punch

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Joseph. The league announced the penalty Friday, adding Larkin will give up $30,500 in pay that will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Larkin will miss Detroit’s home...
NHL
theScore

Red Wings' Larkin suspended 1 game for roughing Lightning's Joseph

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was suspended one game for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph in Thursday's contest, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Friday. Officials handed Larkin a match penalty for intent to injure after he sucker-punched Joseph during the second period. Joseph initially hit...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WXYZ

Larkin to have hearing with NHL Player Safety after punching Tampa Bay player

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin will have a hearing with the NHL Player Safety Department after punching Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph on Thursday. The incident happened in the second period. Joseph checked Larkin from behind, right into the boards. Larkin then got up and punched Joseph which...
NHL
WILX-TV

Larkin Suspended One Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Hockey League Friday suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for one game. Larkin was involved in a Thursday night altercation against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he was ejected from the game. Larkin had been checked head first into the boards in the second period and no penalty was called and he retaliated with a punch. Larkin missed practice on Friday and he will not dress for Saturday’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING NHL Makes It's Ruling On Larkin Cheap Shot.

We've only had NHL hockey for 3 nights now and we've already got two controversial plays. Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for his hit on Chicago Blackhawks' forward Kirby Dach yesterday. Today it was Detroit Red Wings' forward Dylan Larkin who had a hearing with the league and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Wings' Dylan Larkin set for hearing with NHL; suspension could be coming

Detroit — Dylan Larkin was scheduled to have a hearing Friday with the NHL's player-safety board following his match penalty Thursday night against Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph. Larkin was checked from behind by Joseph into the boards in the second period of the Wings' 7-6 overtime loss at Little Caesars...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Mathieu Joseph
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin to see specialist for injury, has hearing with NHL

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will see a specialist today for an unspecified injury suffered from a check into the boards during Thursday’s season-opening 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. Larkin also had a hearing today with NHL Player Safety for...
NHL
chatsports.com

Penguins recall P.O Joseph from WBS

Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from the American Hockey League. The team announced the news of the recall on Wednesday morning. The news of the recall comes following a 6-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Joseph being recalled brings the Penguins back to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkzo Am Fm
Yardbarker

New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
NHL
Empire Sports Media

Rangers’ loss in Washington displays team’s inefficiencies on the ice and behind the bench

The New York Rangers’ loss to the Capitals on Wednesday night confirms that this team has plenty of work ahead of them, on the ice and behind the bench. The New York Rangers began their 2021-2022 season with a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. It is only one loss, game one of 82 on the schedule, but there were some familiarities to last season the club needs to get away from if they want to put together wins.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Jared Bednar back behind Avs bench; MacKinnon update

Good news from Avs practice this morning: Jared Bednar is back. Jared Bednar, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the season, will assume his duties as head coach. He’ll be behind the bench when the Avs host the St. Louis Blues tomorrow night. Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt did a...
NHL
INFORUM

Force finding early success with new faces on roster, behind the bench

FARGO — It’s been a year of change for Fargo Force head coach Scott Langer. A year ago, Langer was entering his fifth season at the helm of the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League and living in South Dakota with his wife, Tiffany. Now he’s a head coach in the United States Hockey League and lives in Fargo with his wife and their 7-month-old twins.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Report: Sabres may be getting closer to Jack Eichel trade

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – For about a week now, Jack Eichel’s new agent Pat Brisson has been helping teams better understand his medical situation in the hopes that teams will be more willing to trade for the 24-year-old center. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, it appears to...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Kevin Connauton, Joseph Woll Activated From Injured Reserve

A pair of preseason injuries are no longer limiting two players that are looking to push for more NHL opportunity this season. PuckPedia reports that the Florida Panthers have activated veteran defenseman Kevin Connauton from the Season-Opening Injured Reserve and CapFriendly reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs have done the same with young goaltender Joseph Woll.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Enjoy Patrick Kane’s Most Incredible Moments from His 1,000 Games with the Blackhawks

Tonight, before their contest with the Vancouver Canucks, the Chicago Blackhawks will honor Patrick Kane for playing 1,000 games in the Chicago sweater. I don’t know about you, but I have never personally witnessed a more extraordinary Blackhawks player in my lifetime. I’m 31 now, I was 17 when Kane was drafted in June of 2007, so Kane’s career has spanned about half of my life (and all of my adult life). I can’t even think about the Blackhawks without 88 skating on the right-wing every night, so thinking about him playing over 1,000 games so far makes me sad that we’re in the twilight of one of the greatest players in franchise history’s career.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy