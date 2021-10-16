CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game' Success Shines a Light on How Cheap It Is to Make TV Shows Outside the U.S.

By Alex Sherman, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's success with 'Squid Game' is making other streamers eager to explore international production. International productions are typically far less expensive than U.S. equivalents. Disney announced this week it is planning 27 new TV series and films in the Asia Pacific region. In the streaming wars, one company's hit...

