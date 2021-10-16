What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats visit the Colorado Buffaloes

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct 24 (Reuters) - Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie, as more reports emerged on Sunday of troubling practices during the filming of the Western "Rust". A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a...
Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said. Supporters of Irving — a point guard who is one of the NBA's best-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadline driven, President Joe Biden brought two pivotal senators — Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer — to his Delaware home Sunday for talks aimed at resolving the disputes that have stymied the Democrats’ wide-ranging social safety net and environmental measure. The White House said the breakfast meeting...
Kobe Bryant's widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured, court documents say. After Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed her...
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Vaccines for kids ages of 5 to 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year. “If...
Former President Barack Obama slammed Republicans as "systematically" trying to prevent Americans from voting in a campaign speech for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. "All across the country, Democrats are trying to make it easier to vote, not make it harder to vote, and push back on Republicans who...
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
Comments / 0