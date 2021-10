American Taylor Fritz survived two match points to come from behind and eliminate third seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Friday. Fritz dropped the first set and was down 5-2 in the third when he flicked a switch and rallied to oust Zverev, who fell shortly after second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was shown the door by Nikoloz Basilashvili. The exits of Zverev and Tsitsipas means Great Britain's Cameron Norrie, who is seeded 21st, is the top seed left in the final four. The semi-finals are now set with 31st seeded Fritz facing Basilashvili and Norrie going up against 23rd seeded Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in Sunday's championship match at the Tennis Garden in the California desert.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO