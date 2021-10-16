Shaquille Harrison: Waived by 76ers

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' first home game of the season at the Chase Center. Curry scored an incredible 45 points, while also dishing out 10 assists as the Warriors defeated the LA Clippers in a narrow game. Curry made two clutch three-pointers and made his free throws to help the Warriors win 115-113.
Magic Johnson thinks the 29 other NBA teams not named Los Angeles Lakers are in danger. After all, they will be facing LeBron James who looks hungrier than ever to win the Larry O’Brien trophy. On Tuesday during the Lakers’ Media Day, Johnson praised LeBron for being in “excellent physical...
Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
Amidst the COVID vaccination controversy surrounding athletes like Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kyrie Irving, although 96% of the players are vaccinated, there are still some athletes who are holding out. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend and astute businessman, Magic Johnson recently commented on the controversy. The retired Hall of Famer...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
Many believe that Isiah Thomas is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Thomas was the best player on the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons, one of the best teams in the NBA during the 80s. And with Thomas at the helm, the Pistons were able to win 2 NBA championships.
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Ja Morant is set to make one of the biggest decisions of his life next summer as he enters the final year of his rookie contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 22-year-old is without a doubt the cornerstone superstar of the Grizzlies right now, which is why they are fully expected to table a huge offer for Morant next year.
For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
ESPN anchor Stephen A. Smith is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. In honor of Smith’s birthday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal got a hilarious haircut that resembles Smith’s hairline. In the post, O’Neal claimed that he’s planning to keep his hairline like that all season long. Some fans might...
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
How much would you pay for a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes?. For one person, that answer is north of $1 million. Yes, a pair of very old game-worn Michael Jordan Nike shoes have sold for more than $1 million. Darren Rovell shared on Sunday that a pair...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season opened in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, as the team dropped a 121-114 decision to the Golden State Warriors. It was a rough debut for Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook. After the game, superstar Anthony Davis revealed his strong message to the former MVP. “We want...
