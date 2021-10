You’re going to want the best turkey fryer now because before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving and you don’t want to be paying a premium. To fry a turkey, you’re going to need three things: the turkey fryer, a propane burner and a tank of propane. We figure you know where to get some propane, so we’ll be focusing on the fryer and the propane burner. First, any fryer worth its salt will be made from aluminum or stainless steel. If you’re not planning on heavy use, aluminum will likely be fine as it conducts heat more easily. If you’re planning...

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO