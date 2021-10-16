Ed’s Driveway: Jeep Grand Wagoneer

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a great morning for a test drive and today we’re behind the wheel of a luxury SUV from Jeep.

It’s not really apparent this is a Jeep.

Aside from a little branding on the lights you’d be hard-pressed to find a Jeep badge anywhere. Even the classic Jeep trademark, the 7-slot nose, is somewhat disguised by this shiny grill.

Don’t call it a Jeep. This is a Grand Wagoneer, a three-row luxurious ride that starts around 90-thousand dollars. The V8 under the hood delivers a hefty 471 horsepower. The ride is amazing. The off-road clearance is 10 inches and the Grand Wagoneer can take on water two feet deep.

The performance of this vehicle is pretty impressive, but the spaciousness and luxury of the interior is a hands-down winner; from fine-detailed leather to massaging seats.

We recently showed you Jeep’s Grand Cherokee L. How similar are they? I suggest climbing into both to make up your mind. If he Grand Cherokee is the top floor, the Grand Wagoneer is the penthouse.

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer has a grand size, grand interior and a grand price of about $100,000.

Test drive if you’re looking at a Cadillac Escalade, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, or Mercedes Benz GLS.