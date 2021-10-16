CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Klopp hails Salah as world's best after Liverpool smash Watford

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M49qH_0cTHWnpa00

WATFORD, England, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world after his side's 5-0 rout of Watford on Saturday, with the Egyptian's wonder goal and superb assist in the game just the latest examples of his outstanding talent.

Salah picked out Sadio Mane with a brilliant pass to open the scoring and then added a brilliant solo goal to make it 4-0 as Klopp's team handed new Watford boss Claudio Ranieri a resounding defeat in his first game in charge.

"Come on, who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance, but right now, he is the best," a delighted Klopp told BT Sport.

"His (Salah's) performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great, and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it," he added.

Many in Klopp's star-studded squad were away on international duty, but they slotted back into their club side quickly as they set about demolishing Watford.

"After the international break it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today," Klopp explained.

"I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

Former Chelsea and Leicester City boss Ranieri endured a tough afternoon on his return to English football as his side were completely outplayed in the first half, and they only began to string some passes together when they were 4-0 down.

"I think that we conceded too many chances to them. Of course Liverpool is a very fantastic team. When I came I knew I would have to work very, very hard ... but I'm sure we can improve. We have to improve," Ranieri told BT Sport.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

‘Mo Salah Is the Best Player in the World Right Now’ - Robbie Savage Says He Would Take Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United and Leicester City player Robbie Savage has recently said that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. Mo Salah is in unbelievable form this season. In the first nine games of the season the Egyptian has scored nine goals and bagged three assists. Comparing this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp reaction: 'For me, Mohamed Salah is the best'

Jürgen Klopp hailed the brilliance of Mohamed Salah following his stunning goal in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory away at Watford on Saturday afternoon. The Egyptian netted the Reds’ fourth in the win at Vicarage Road when he beat three Watford players before concluding the run with a clinical, curling finish. Roberto...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Mohamed Salah
CBS Sports

Liverpool thrash Watford as Mohamed Salah cements spot as Premier League's brightest star

WATFORD -- From the first time Mohamed Salah touched the ball to the last you could feel the tension ratchet up at Vicarage Road. The Watford supporters knew that anyone in Liverpool's red shirt could beat them today but it was the No.11 that they truly feared. Perhaps there was even a frisson of excitement emanating from the home faithful. If you're not going to stop him you may as well enjoy it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#Bt Sport#Egyptian
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp tight-lipped on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah would "finally get recognition" if he wins this year's Ballon d'Or, but that he has no idea whether the forward's incredible form makes it more or less likely if he will sign a new contract at Anfield. Salah, 29, has scored in nine...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

‘Salah’s left foot is better, Ronaldo in the air’ – Klopp and Solskjaer compare Liverpool and Manchester United superstars

The managers are reluctant to pick between two iconic Premier League players, saying both bring obvious qualities to the table. Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to draw comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, but says the Liverpool man has a better left foot and the Manchester United star is stronger in the air - while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will "always back" his man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy