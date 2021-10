[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for “Squid Game.”]. “Squid Game” is the massive hit of the year that nobody saw coming. The Korean-language Netflix survival drama premiered September 17 and steadily became a sensation in America as well as the rest of the world, despite the series’ initially minimal stateside marketing. The show has been a leading topic on social media and entertainment news for weeks, and “Squid Game” is shaping up to endure longer than most viral successes; critics have mostly praised the show as a tense drama carrying sharp social commentary, while retailers are hustling to cash in on the phenomenon. Season 2 isn’t guaranteed to happen, but it’s beginning to seem increasingly likely that viewers will be able to return to the world of “Squid Game” in the future.

