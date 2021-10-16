CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chanhassen, MN

Anti-masker involved in school board meeting fight charged with assault

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWs4L_0cTHWDFY00
The suspect, seated at right, was charged Thursday with both assault and disorderly conduct.  Eastern Carver County Schools, Vimeo

Charges have been filed against one of the men who was caught on camera fighting at a Minnesota school board hearing last month.

It happened Monday, September 27, at an Eastern Carver County Schools meeting, where parents packed the room to discuss the district's controversial new mask policy — which required all students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks for several weeks.

The district, which is based in Chaska, also serves Chanhassen, Victoria and Carver.

In video from the meeting in question, an unmasked man, 47-year-old Thomas Kahlbaugh, can be seen accosting Jonas Sjoberg, a masked man who had just finished addressing the board (and voicing support for the mask mandate). Kahlberg can be heard accusing the speaker of lying to the board.

Though this confrontation quickly died down, it erupted again eight minutes later, requiring multiple bystanders to step in and separate the two men. The issue this time was apparently a picture Sjoberg had taken of Kahlberg following their first run-in.

Here's the meeting video (the confrontation begins around the 40-minute, 50-second mark and the fight happens around the 48-minute, 50-second mark):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjDX4_0cTHWDFY00

Kahlberg was charged Thursday with fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct in Carver County District Court.

The criminal complaint says Sjoberg, the masked man in the confrontation, took a picture of Kahlberg with his cell phone in order to "notify the school board" that Kahlberg had "intimidated and stopped people from speaking at the meeting."

Kahlbaugh's wife then confronted Sjoberg over the photo, at which point Kahlbaugh intervened and grabbed the phone out of Sjoberg's hand, the complaint says. When Sjoberg tried to take back his phone, the confrontation escalated.

In the brief scuffle that followed, Kahlbaugh threw Sjoberg’s phone to the floor, the complaint says.

Both charges against Kahlbaugh carry up to 90 days in jail as well as up to $1,000 in fines.

The fight at the Eastern Carver County school board meeting was hardly an isolated incident. Similar incidents have happened at school boards across the country, with parents and educators clashing over COVID-19 mask mandates.

Late last month, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) requested assistance from the federal government in handling such incidents, including FBI protection for school board members, teachers and students.

In its request to the Biden Administration, the NSBA said that "acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased," and called the problem "equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

You can read the full letter by clicking right here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carver County this past week has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica L. Peterson. The 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman was riding a motorcycle eastbound on County Road 40 when she crashed around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, east of Highway 25. First responders transported Peterson to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where she succumbed to her injuries.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, MN
City
Chaska, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was resentenced Thursday after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned his third-degree murder conviction in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Judge Kathryn Quaintance, who presided over Noor's trial in 2019 when he was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Ruszczyk Damond's July...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Mel-O-Glaze, DreamHaven Books in south Minneapolis robbed at gunpoint minutes apart

A pair of south Minneapolis small businesses were robbed at gunpoint just minutes apart Thursday afternoon. The first armed robbery happened at approximately 2:51 p.m. at Mel-O-Glaze Bakery, located on the corner of South 28th Avenue and East Minnehaha Parkway near Lake Nokomis. The police report says three unidentified Black male suspects robbed the store at gunpoint, getting away with cash from the register and beverages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

New 'public service' charter school backed by Ramsey County Sheriff coming to the east metro

A new charter school with a focus on "public service" will open in the east metro with support from the Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who is one of its founders. According to a Wednesday announcement, Ramsey County community leaders will launch The School of Leadership for Public Service next fall. Students in grades 6 through 10 will be the first to enroll during the 2022-23 school year.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Hate Crime#Anti#Fbi
Bring Me The News

BCA releases investigative file in Winston Smith's shooting death

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released much of its investigative file into the law enforcement killing of Winston Smith on June 3. The file into Smith's death contains more than 1,000 pages of documents, hundreds photos, and dozens of audio files related to Smith's death. Body and dash-camera footage from responding officers after the shooting has not yet been released because it's in the process of being redacted, BCA spokesperson Jill Oliveira told Bring Me The News.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy