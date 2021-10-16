CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas in Harmony (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Ashleigh Murray, Luke James

By Marsha Dizon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas in Harmony follows Harmony Matthews, a singer who is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus – directed by her ex-boyfriend Kyle Noah. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is directed by Rusty Cundieff (Fear of a...

