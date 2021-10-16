CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinnaminson, NJ

Cinnaminson over Bishop Eustace - Football recap

By Andrew Borders
 8 days ago
Kyle Willis, Brian Finnerty and Jack Zarnowski each had two touchdowns as Cinnaminson defeated Bishop Eustace 41-0 on Friday in Cinnaminson. All six of the scores came in the first...

