FLORISSANT, Mo. – An unusual duck is back at a St. Louis County park. A FOX 2 viewer sent images of the Mandarin duck with a flock of Mallards at St. Ferdinand Park. The unusual bird has been spotted during the fall at the same spot in Florissant over the past few years. The birds are native to Asia and spend their winters in southern China and Japan. Although, there are some populations of Mandarin ducks that have been established by people in Europe and North America. There are some flocks in California and Florida.

FLORISSANT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO