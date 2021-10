Episode 5 is going to be airing on CBS on Wednesday night; why not get a couple more sneak peeks on what lies ahead?. The main focus of this piece has to be Genie, largely due to the fact that entering this episode, it is clear that she’s in a pretty terrible spot. Shan and Ricard are obviously close so if the Ua tribe loses another challenge, she will be voted out. She needs to find some way to stay alive, and getting an advantage is a good way to start! Remember that after Brad’s exit, there was potential for something to be re-hidden at camp.

