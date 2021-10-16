CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

1948 — The Green Bay...

The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur apologizes to Packers fans following win

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers escaped with a win on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals and it was not pretty. The Packers needed overtime and a bit of luck to overcome the up-and-coming Bengals. Green Bay was finally able to secure the victory after kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 49-yard field goal to win the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Reveal What Fan Received For Returning Tom Brady’s Ball

Tom Brady hit another career milestone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears this afternoon. One of Brady’s three touchdown passes for Mike Evans was the 600th of his esteemed career. Evans, who was unaware of the feat, accidentally threw the ball into the stands. Byron...
NFL

