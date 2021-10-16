CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen active in win over Syracuse

By Abigail Angalet
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

Davis Allen added his name to the Clemson record books en route to the Tigers’ 17-14 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome Friday night. In the first half alone, the junior doubled his season-high for receptions with six.

Allen, who ended the night with a team-leading eight receptions for 49 yards, recorded the most receptions by a Clemson tight end in a single game since Brandon Ford’s nine against LSU in 2012.

For quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Allen’s performance came at no surprise. In fact, Uiagalelei see’s Allen’s talent day in and day out on the practice field.

“Davis Allen, man, hey he’s been big,” Uiagalelei said. “He’s a big key to our offense. He does a lot in the pass game, running routes, he does a lot in the run game. I feel like Davis Allen, he’s one of those guys that’s going play 10 years in the NFL. I’ve been saying that since the first day I met him. He’s just a hard worker. He puts his head down and grinds, and he just goes out there and just performs each and every day. He’s a baller man… I love Davis Allen.”

Along with having a career night in receptions, Allen caught a 17-yarder on a fake punt in the second quarter to secure a Clemson first down and extend the drive, leading to the Tigers’ second and final touchdown.

In his first two years with the program, Allen tabbed 21 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns over the course of 27 games and one start.

Big news for Clemson

PITTSBURGH -- Big news for the Clemson football team ahead of today's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. The Clemson Insider can confirm that star defensive tackle Tyler Davis is with the team (...)
