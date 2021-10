Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s ironic that so many people refer to the Thanksgiving holiday as “turkey day” when it’s actually a pretty terrible day for turkeys. In 2020, the USDA estimated 46 million of the noble birds were slaughtered just for Thanksgiving celebrations in the U.S. If you’re looking for a way to help these fine, feathered friends that goes beyond just not eating them, animal rescue group The Gentle Barn is inviting the public to become “Turkey Guardians” for the season.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO