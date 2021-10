With Nick Chubb out, Johnny Stanton should get the chance to shine. Nick Chubb will not play for the Browns on Sunday, neither will Andy Janovich, who went on IR. Kareem Hunt is banged up and may also be out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals (as of this writing). All signs should be pointing to promoted practice squad player Johnny Stanton to not only get the start at fullback but to be a featured ball carrier as well come game time.

