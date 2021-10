There’s much to be admired about the woodlouse, I’ve heard it said. Sadly, I know little more for certain than that those in the garden are smallish, generally greyish, and have seven pairs of legs. Also, they’re universally harmless, are a crustacean and are found between crumbling bricks, in decaying external woodwork, and for some reason lurking in that washed-up detritus you get at the seaside. Basically, they go about their brief existence scuttling and hiding, blissfully indifferent to our lives of joy and anguish.

