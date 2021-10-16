CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Heyman on How Pat McAfee Has Impressed Him With His Work on WWE SmackDown

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Rick Ucchino, special counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, had high praise for WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee and also The Street Profits and Bianca Belair. Below are some highlights. Heyman...

CinemaBlend

WWE’s Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of Roman Reigns And Brock Lesnar’s Match At Crown Jewel

One of the WWE’s biggest matches of the year is just around the turnbuckle, as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to go head-to-head for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match already had high stakes, but they just grew a bit bigger with an exciting announcement advocate Paul Heyman made just days before the match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Dares WWE Superstars To Step Up To Roman Reigns

WWE did something with Roman Reigns they never did with the likes of Hulk Hogan and John Cena: they pulled the trigger on him into a full-blown heel. There’s no denying that turning Roman heels is one of the smartest things the powers-that-be have done in years. Adding Paul Heyman...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Paul Heyman Teases Surprising Addition To The Bloodline

That would be a way to go. Stables have been used in wrestling for a very long time and will continue to be as well. They are an idea that makes a lot of sense, as a company can put several wrestlers together and use them as part of a major story instead of a bunch of minor ones. Seeing someone new added can be a big deal and we are being teased by just that again.
WWE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Seth Rollins
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman reveals who surprised him the most recently

Paul Heyman was one of the main architects of Extreme Championship Wrestling's success during the 1990s, but he is also remembered for his vital contribution to WWE. Between 2019 and 2020, he held the role of executive director backstage on Raw. After splitting from Brock Lesnar due to his temporary...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Paul Heyman’s questionable actions adds heat to the Reigns – Lesnar feud

Paul Heyman has been playing his cards way too close to his chest, since the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar kicked off. He has been playing, inarguably, the best character on WWE TV currently. The stakes for the Lesnar – Reigns rose up due to Heyman’s presence. He is the current special counsel to Roman Reigns, but was also a former advocate to Brock Lesnar.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Teases Betraying Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will once again clash at Crown Jewel this Thursday for the WWE Universal Championship. But while these two have faced off numerous times over the years, this match has two major differences — Reigns is now a heel and Paul Heyman finds himself at the center of the conflict. Ever since "The Beast" returned at SummerSlam, he has been claiming that Heyman is still his advocate and has successfully negotiated things for him like his title match at Crown Jewel and his status as a free agent during the 2021 WWE Draft. Heyman has consistently sworn his allegiance to "The Tribal Chief" but the uncertainty has only enraged Reigns week after week.
WWE
#Wwe Smackdown#The Street Profits#Combat#Raw
Sporting News

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match grades, results: Roman Reigns retains but whose side is Paul Heyman on?

The WWE returned to Saudi Arabia with a loaded night of matches for the 2021 edition of Crown Jewel. And the event certainly didn't disappoint as most of the matches delivered with Edge and Seth Rollins turning in a Match of the Year performance inside Hell in a Cell. It set the bar high but each of the singles championship matches delivered with a main event that left more questions than answers as the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar triangle continues to be one of the more intriguing stories the WWE has told in years.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Pat McAfee Comments On Vince McMahon Being In His Ear On SmackDown, More

During the latest edition of “The Pat McAfee Show”, WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee commented on Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn being in his ear during SmackDown, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Bruce Prichard: “He is a great conversation, Bruce Prichard. Great...
WWE
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee Uses WWE Smackdown Broadcast to Troll Detroit Lions

Pat McAfee has enjoyed a massive amount of success after he transitioned from his playing career in the National Football League. The talented and entertaining broadcaster hosts his own daily SiriusXM radio show. Now, the 34-year-old broadcaster has become a staple on "Smackdown", the nationally television WWE program that airs...
NFL
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Supersized SmackDown

Tonight's Supersized SmackDown is a special two-and-a-half-hour episode airing on FS1 from the Toyota Center in Ontario, California. The last half-hour will be commercial-free. Brock Lesnar returns to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns is set to defend his title against Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Paul Heyman Praises Pat McAfee, The Street Profits, & Others

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda, Paul Heyman gave some high praise to WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, as well as The Street Profits and Bianca Belair. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On how McAfee has impressed him: “Multiple people, when they...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.15.21

We’re in a unique situation as this is the go home Smackdown for a pay per view but there is one more Raw to go. Crown Jewel is in less than a week with Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title. Lesnar is here tonight as part of the special Supersized show. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman On Who Else He’d Take On As A Client, His Issues With Kayla Braxton, More

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Paul Heyman spoke about possibly taking on another client and just what his issues with Kayla Braxton are on WWE TV. Here are highlights:. On if anyone could be on the level of Roman Reigns: “No. But can they be in the ring with Roman Reigns? Absolutely. Absolutely. Drew McIntyre belongs in the ring with Roman Reigns. And it’s a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Drew McIntyre. Xavier Woods, who upset Bobby Lashley on an episode of RAW, obviously deserves to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. And it would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Xavier Woods. Kofi Kingston is a former world heavyweight champion, deserves to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Kofi Kingston. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Humberto Carrillo. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Angel Garza. There are a plethora of potential challengers coming over from RAW, from NXT, that should be in the ring with Roman Reigns, so that Roman Reigns can demonstrate his superiority in a declarative statement. The same way he did at WrestleMania when he beat Edge and Daniel Bryan, and stacked them on top of each other like it was a handicap match, and pinned them both.”
WWE
411mania.com

Pat McAfee on Listening to Vince McMahon Over Headset While Doing WWE Commentary

– During a recent episode of his own podcast, WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee discussed hearing from Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn over headset during the show while McAfee is on commentary. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Pat McAfee on Bruce Prichard: “He is a great conversation, Bruce Prichard....
WWE

