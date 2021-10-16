Paul Heyman on How Pat McAfee Has Impressed Him With His Work on WWE SmackDown

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Paul Heyman spoke about possibly taking on another client and just what his issues with Kayla Braxton are on WWE TV. Here are highlights:. On if anyone could be on the level of Roman Reigns: “No. But can they be in the ring with Roman Reigns? Absolutely. Absolutely. Drew McIntyre belongs in the ring with Roman Reigns. And it’s a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Drew McIntyre. Xavier Woods, who upset Bobby Lashley on an episode of RAW, obviously deserves to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. And it would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Xavier Woods. Kofi Kingston is a former world heavyweight champion, deserves to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Kofi Kingston. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Humberto Carrillo. It would be a pleasure to watch Roman Reigns smash Angel Garza. There are a plethora of potential challengers coming over from RAW, from NXT, that should be in the ring with Roman Reigns, so that Roman Reigns can demonstrate his superiority in a declarative statement. The same way he did at WrestleMania when he beat Edge and Daniel Bryan, and stacked them on top of each other like it was a handicap match, and pinned them both.”

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO