These Two Westchester Locales Tied For First Among Safest Towns In US, New Survey Says

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Though violent crimes spiked across the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of Westchester muncipalities ranked as the safest in the country according to a newly released report.

Lewisboro and Sleepy Hollow tied as the number one safest towns in the country after reporting zero violent or property crimes last year in a report released by the safety and home security site SafeWise.

Luzerne Township in Pennsylvania, Weiser in Idaho, and the Thet Township in Michigan also tied for the safest small town.

To rank the safest small towns in the US, SafeWise analyzed the latest available violent and property crime data from the FBI. Towns with populations greater than 15,000 people and fewer than 5,000 people were excluded from the study.

The report notes that Lewisboro was also the safest town in the US in 2020.

Safewise reported that there was a 38 percent rise in the violent crime rate among the safest small towns this year, but, there was a 17 percent decline in property crimes compared to the cities that made the list in 2020.

The complete list of America's 100 safest small towns can be found here.

