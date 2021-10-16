CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Performer of the Week: Katja Herbers

By Team TVLine
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv41O_0cTHSJP400

THE PERFORMER | Katja Herbers

THE SHOW | Evil

THE EPISODE | C Is for Cannibal ” (Oct. 10, 2021)

THE PERFORMANCE | Whether or not you loved the game-changing way the Paramount+ drama ended its second season, you have to admit: Herbers was on a holy roll in the last scene of the episode. Kristen’s entire Season 2 narrative had built to that point: Her guilt over killing serial murderer Orson LeRoux guided so many of her actions all season, and that feeling was at an all-time high as she knocked on David’s door in the finale. Herbers was visibly shaking with Kristen’s need to unburden herself; by the time a puzzled David had her kneel for confession, right there on the floor, Herbers let everything flow out of her beleaguered character.

You rarely see emotional breakdowns on TV depicted so realistically, probably because they’re so harrowing for performers to fully embody. But Herbers went there. Her voice climbed an octave, her breath hitching in giant sobs, as Kristen confessed to both the criminal act and to getting away with it, thanks to the police. She forced out words as though they physically hurt her. She doubled over in shame. She hid her face. Is it sadistic to say we loved it, thanks to Herbers’ excellent portrayal?

By the time Herbers collapsed against Mike Colter’s David, Kristen was wrung-out… but the scene wasn’t over. She then so successfully eased Kristen through a huge transition, making it wholly believable that Dr. Bouchard could be ugly-crying one moment, then acting on a long-held temptation the next. Herbers throughout the whole scene? In a word: heavenly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lW8ql_0cTHSJP400 HONORABLE MENTION | If Season 2 of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club has an MVP, it’s Mary Anne. And much of that praise is due to Malia Baker ‘s excellent portrayal of the teen — particularly in the final two episodes. First, when Claudia was spinning out in her grief over her grandmother’s death, Baker imbued Mary Anne with the right amount of tough love (OK, tough for this show) tempered by gentle acceptance; Baker’s steadiness won the scene. And then, in the finale, Mary Anne’s tearful outrage over Kristy’s dad’s absence allowed Baker to show a little fire. As it turns out, we love slightly watching her play angry Mary Anne! Can’t wait to see what she’ll do in a potential Season 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIdpv_0cTHSJP400 HONORABLE MENTION | If Chimney has to leave town for a bit in his quest to find Maddie, at least 9-1-1 gave him a heck of a send-off. Monday’s episode was a showcase episode for Kenneth Choi , who broke our hearts multiple times with his portrayal of a man seeking the truth about the mother of his child. Paranoia gave way to desperation, which ultimately led to Chimney’s own acceptance that he didn’t check in on her enough during the pandemic, which is where Choi really shined. His visceral breakdown at the end of the hour was basically a series of punches straight to the gut as he processed how his carelessness contributed to the situation. (And don’t even get us started on his reaction to Buck’s betrayal!) No matter how long Chimney ends up being M.I.A., this performance will remain with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pai4p_0cTHSJP400 HONORABLE MENTION | Should we feel bad that watching What We Do in the Shadows ‘ Nandor cope with his deep depression was a downright delight? Full credit goes to Kayvan Novak , who had so much to play with as “the Relentless” first wallowed in a pit of ennui (on the occasion of his gazillionth Accession Day) but then found himself changing things up as a new member of a local wellness center… that “converts” vampires back into humans (or a fit-n-fabulous facsimile thereof). Was seeing Nandor in too-short gym shorts and a lusciously coiffed mane hysterical in and of itself? Absolutely . But Novak’s unbridled commitment to the cheery, aerobicizing bit — coupled with Cree Summer’s turn as instructor Jan — took the lark to the next level.

Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in Comments!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Resident Boss Hints at Conrad's New Love Life: 'He Will End Up With Somebody' Before Season 5 Is Over

Conrad Hawkins is about to navigate something messier than any Chastain Park surgery: dating after the loss of his wife. At the end of The Resident‘s Oct. 19 episode, the Fox drama — spoiler alert for those not caught up yet! — leapt a little more than three years into the future, thus bypassing the darkest period of Conrad’s grief over his late wife, Nic. And though co-showrunner Peter Elkoff admits it’s been “very tricky” to determine when Conrad should move on romantically after the time jump, he confirms that the doc won’t stay single for the entirety of Season 5. “[Conrad and Nic]...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Supergirl Series Finale Synopsis Reveals Title, Teases a Wedding

As Supergirl speeds towards its series finale, we now have a title for the closing hour and at least one (romantic) hint at what to expect. The first hour of the double-episode finale event airing Tuesday, Nov. 9, is titled “The Last Gauntlet,” in which Supergirl and the Super Friends “take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly and Lex,” according to the official synopsis. Which “unlikely ally” will step in to help the team? Meanwhile, the actual series finale, which is aptly titled “Kara,” promises to wrap the titular hero’s story in grand fashion. “In the epic series finale,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

A Million Little Things: Ryan Hansen, Azie Tesfai and Mario Van Peebles to Guest-Star in Season 4

The Friends of Jon are getting a few new recruits. Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars), Azie Tesfai (Supergirl) and Mario Van Peebles (Damages) will recur on A Million Little Things this season, TVLine has learned exclusively. Hansen and Tesfai will debut in the Oct. 27 episode. He’ll play Camden, who is described as “a handsome and charming professional hockey player.” She’ll portray Cassandra, a very good publicist helping Rome with his documentary. Elsewhere in that episode, per the official synopsis: “Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Claire Holt to Appear in Legacies Season 4 as Rebekah Mikaelson

Another much-missed Mikaelson is returning to the fold. Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, will reprise her role in the Nov. 11 episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c). “Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her — Rebekah Mikaelson,” reads the episode’s official synopsis. “Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie and Lizzie hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb wants to set things right...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malia Baker
Person
Kayvan Novak
Person
Kenneth Choi
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Cree Summer
Person
Katja Herbers
Deadline

‘Evil’ Creators & Cast Remember Peter Scolari: “He Was Just Wonderful”

The creative team and cast of CBS’ Evil honored Peter Scolari, who died on Friday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. For Evil co-creator Robert King, Scolari “was one of the funniest – sneakily funny – actors we’ve worked with.” “He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump,” King said on Twitter. “I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful.” King’s Twitter thread featured images of Scolari, who recurred on the CBS’ series’ second season as Bishop Thomas Marx....
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stargirl's Meg DeLacy Previews Cindy's Return in Shadowlands Episode ('It Was Worth the Wait'), Unlikely Alliance

DC’s Stargirl has been wading in dark themes for much of Season 2, but in this week’s episode the superhero team-up series heads to a truly dark place — the Shadowlands, to which Cindy and now Courtney (among others) were dispatched by Eclipso. TVLine invited Cindy Berman aka Shiv’s portrayer, Meg DeLacy, to revisit the wild cafeteria fight that ultimately led to Cindy’s own date with “black tar goo” and then preview the unlikely alliance that might save both Cindy and Courtney (played by Brec Bassinger) in this Tuesday’s decidedly moody, black-and-white episode (airing at 8/7c on The CW). TVLINE |...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#The Baby Sitters Club#Mvp
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Succession Season 3 Premiere Recap: Action Stations! (Plus, Grade It!)

It’s Roy versus Roy as Succession returns for Season 3 — but who’s got the early upper hand: father or son? Sunday’s premiere picks up right after Kendall’s bombshell press conference: He seems shaken by the magnitude of what he just did and takes refuge in an empty bathtub, while Logan flies into a rage and demands to know, “What’s the play?” Kendall finally emerges and declares: “Action stations! Let’s f–king go. Let’s get into this.” He dodges reporters on his way out, and in the car, when Karolina seems iffy on his crusade, he kicks her out: “I can’t have...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The CW Acquires Leonardo da Vinci Drama With Freddie Highmore, Australian Teen Pregnancy Comedy

The CW is adding a pair of very different series to its roster: Leonardo, an Italian period drama about the secrets of Leonardo da Vinci, and Bump, an Australian comedy about teen pregnancy. An eight-part series, Leonardo “follows da Vinci as he grows into an unparalleled genius [and] renowned polymath whose work overturned the established order,” according to the official logline. “His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series unlocks the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peter Scolari’s ‘Girls’ Performance Was Central to the Show’s Triumph: An Appreciation

Peter Scolari, who died Friday at 66, had a long and decorated acting career, with starring roles in “Bosom Buddies” and “Newhart.” But a late triumph — and the performance for which, for many, he’ll be most widely remembered — was his Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Girls.” As Tad, Hannah Horvath’s father, Scolari brought rare sensitivity and care to a tricky character who evolved radically through the show’s run. It took a great actor to pull off some of the shifts in Tad Horvath over the seasons of “Girls,” but those shifts always felt, in Scolari’s telling, like the evolution...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Ozark: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for First Half of Final Season

Ozark‘s end will begin in the new year. As previously reported, the fourth and final season of the Netflix crime drama will be released in two, seven-episode parts. It has now been announced that Part 1 will be released on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 — some 22 months after Season 3 dropped. A new teaser, above, was also released. “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes,” Ozark star and EP Jason Bateman said back in June 2020. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).” The new season stars two-time SAG Award winner Bateman (who also collected an Emmy for directing Ozark‘s Season 2 premiere), Emmy...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Once Upon a Time Anniversary Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the Pilot?

As Grumpy might bellow, “The anniversary! It’s here!” As ABC’s Once Upon a Time marks 10 years since its well-watched premiere, what better time to look way, way back to when it all began, with this “encore presentation” of our pilot quiz? Any fan worth their salt remembers the general plot of the fantastical series’ first episode, in which a wee lad named Henry (played by Jared Gilmore) tracked down and told his birth mother, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), that he hailed from a Maine burg populated by amnesic fairytale characters. Along the way, it is revealed that Emma is no less than the daughter of Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) and Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) — though it will take many more episodes for the Boston-based bail bondsman to accept her far-out lineage! The quiz below (first published ahead of the series finale), however, will test your recall of some finer points from the pilot — from street addresses and license plates to the first words uttered by major characters. Feel up to diving in without a recent-ish rewatch? Lob a dash of fairy dust at your keyboard and get to guessing. (Don’t see the quiz below? Click here to play!)
TV SERIES
TVLine

YOU Season 3 Survivors Speak: 'It Was So Iconic Being in That Damn Cage'

Warning: This interview spoils the YOU Season 3 finale. Haven’t finished? Get thee to Netflix. Plenty of blood is shed in the third season of Netflix’s YOU, but not everyone who goes up against the Quinn-Goldbergs meets the same grisly fate as Peach, Candace and so many others before them. Take the killer couple’s new besties, for example. An ill-conceived foursome in Episode 8 ends with Cary (Travis Van Winkle) and Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant) being thrown into “The Cage” after overhearing the truth about Natalie’s murder, but did they let that get them down? No, sir. “We not only survived, but...
TV SERIES
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

TVLine

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy