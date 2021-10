The body of fugitive Brian Laundrie will be cremated and his ashes will be given to the family. But Laundrie’s parents have no plans to hold a traditional funeral. Steve Bertolino, the family attorney for the Laundrie family was the one to confirm the news. He said on Sunday that Brian’s parents were going to skip a casket-style service. With the crazy media attention this case has had, you can probably imagine why they made that decision. There have been protesters and members from various media outlets camped outside the Laundrie home for weeks now.

SOCIETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO