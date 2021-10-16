CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

What Is a Quarterly Earnings Call?

By Nicholas Rossolillo, Jason Hall, and Brian Withers
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnkaD_0cTHS1bF00

Hot on the heels of quarterly earnings press releases, most public companies host a discussion of financial results and business progress called an earnings call. What is discussed on these calls, and how important are they for investors? In this Motley Fool Live segment from "Beat & Raise" recorded on Oct. 5, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Brian Withers, and Nicholas Rossolillo talk about earnings calls and what can be learned from them.

Brian Withers: There is an earnings call, and so the number of people on this call varies from minimum, it'd be the CEO and there's Chief Financial Officer, some will have four or five folks in depending on maybe what's going on with the business. They might have an operations lead or a marketing lead or whatever.

Jason Hall: Sometimes, there's just an executive that's really good in those call environments that has their finger on the pulse of different parts of the business that shows up. That's really interesting when you see them.

Withers: Yeah, I was going to take note of who comes. Then they host usually audio calls, some of them are becoming video calls, to where there's a certain set of analysts that follow the company. A lot of times, you can find these analysts on the company's web page. These are known entities. These folks follow the company, they interview them periodically. Likely, they're on every single conference call, so management knows who these folks are.

In the beginning of the earnings call, there's usually some script that's read. The CEO usually goes over the highlights and the accomplishments for the quarter, the CFO goes through the numbers and presents the financial outlook. The CEO may pull it back and just describe in general what they're doing to go forward and reiterating the strategy, and then let's open it up for questions. Some companies, [laughs] very few of them don't have questions. There's some companies that actually do have the 20, AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is one of them. They are on for 15 minutes and then they close the call and that's it. That's not usually the case.

They usually have the Q&A session, but I'd like the ones that the CEO and CFO don't come through and have that script. They actually just publish it. A lot of times, they publish what they call the prepared remarks, and they put it on the website, and that's easier. You can get that half an hour in advance, you can read through it. Then I think the Q&A session becomes better. The Q&A session is interesting because, generally, think about a bunch of analysts and what's their job is to file a company and project what the company is going to do in the future. They're these detailed Excel models on all the revenue and the segments, and the gross margins, and the cash burn, and all this kind of stuff.

Hall: By the way, Brian, that's not really their job.

Withers: Yeah.

Hall: That's their public-facing job.

Withers: Yeah.

Hall: It's really about access.

Withers: Yeah. I guess, to your point, there's two things that they're trying to get out of the call. One is, do they need to change something in their model?

Hall: Right.

Withers: I actually like this part of it. It may seem a no, sometimes, some analysts ask these weird questions about single numbers on this financial statement. Why they're asking it is because it came out different than they expected.

Hall: They're trying to figure out a 90-day price guidance. They're using that stuff to dig into that price.

Withers: Sometimes, this is the beginning of the trend. Sometimes, it's unimportant. Depending on how management responds, you get a good feel for that. Then I guess the other part is really around reiterating strategy, what are options for growth, and things like that. I don't often get a ton of new information from these earnings calls, and I would consider that a success. You go through and there's no new news. Woohoo, check, double-check.

The ones that I like the most are the ones that reiterate our strategy, going back to our strategy and they have more than one person talking and you can tell that the management team is aligned and consistent and they all watch each other's back. Those are the things that I like. I like to watch in here just the interaction and how they answer the questions, not necessarily what the specific content of the questions are. I went on for probably more than you expected. I was wondering, Nick, what was your perspective on the earnings calls? Is that something you like to listen to?

Nicholas Rossolillo: Yeah, I do. Some companies more than others. Some of them are downright entertaining like you never know what Elon Musk is going to do on quarterly earnings.

Hall: The CEO of Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is the same way and can even be brutal. [laughs]

Rossolillo: Yeah, sometimes, they're not nice to be analysts, which is entertaining. I do like these though, especially some management teams, I feel they take it upon themselves to educate the outlook on what the company does, and so sometimes these earnings call with company slides presentation where they walk through different elements into the business, and especially if it's a company that you're not really familiar with, where you're still trying to get a grasp on what it does. You can learn a lot about what the business is actually up to, especially as they provide some anecdotal stories on this new customer in the last quarter started using us for XYZ reason, here's what we helped them accomplish.

It's, again, anecdotal that doesn't necessarily translate to grow their profits for helping make a decision that yes, this is a buy or not, it's not anymore, but it can help you learn about the business and get just a nice debrief on what is going on.

Hall: ProShopGuy, actually, Mike dropped that in a comment here in the Sli.do. He talks about that as a new first-year investor, have built a diversified portfolio since April 2020, since summer and not adding new capital still have a long time horizon. Using the quarterly earnings of companies is an opportunity to learn, if I'm going to keep them. I want to focus on that learning part, because that's the key here. I would say, generally, probably 99 percent of the time for most investors to healthy thing to do in terms of action around earnings is just learn. You don't need to do anything.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Pinterest Earnings: What to Watch on Nov. 4

Wall Street expects Q3 revenue to jump 43% and adjusted EPS to soar 77% year over year . All eyes will be on U.S. user growth, which was the weak spot in last quarter's report. U.S. user growth is under pressure this year because of the loosening of pandemic restrictions.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Earnings: What to Watch on Wednesday

Market share will be key to watch. Look for profitability to keep rising despite cost challenges. The new 2021 outlook might be less optimistic than the one executives described back in July. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock hasn't participated in the stock market rally since early 2020, but that trend might start...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfo
buffalonynews.net

Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Deckers Brands Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories, today announced that the Company's conference call to review second quarter fiscal 2022 results will be on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at approximately 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The broadcast will be hosted at ir.deckers.com. The broadcast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call.
BUSINESS
The Press

GoPro Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on November 4, 2021. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan earnings: Third-quarter profit rises

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third-quarter profit rose 24%, the bank said Wednesday. The bank posted a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, up from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year ago. That beat the $3 per share that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. The bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2-Must See Earnings Reports This Week

Facebook and Amazon are both expected to report slower growth in Q3. Investors will be watching their guidance just as closely as their third-quarter results. Facebook reports earnings on Monday and Amazon reports on Thursday. Friday's news about Snap's revenue miss and its weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance was a reminder of...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

5 Key Numbers from Costco's Q4 Earnings Report

The retail powerhouse Costco (NASDAQ:COST) continues to impress investors, recently releasing Q4 results that showed off what it can do better than anyone else. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos break down the most outstanding results from the latest earnings report.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Top Picks for High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be an excellent long-term addition to your portfolio, but there are many out there to choose from. How to pick the right one? In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall reviews a list of REITs he thinks are smart investments right now.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

China Evergrande Disaster: Protecting Your Portfolio From Over-Leveraged Companies

China Evergrande (OTC:EGRN.F) on the edge of financial collapse, investors may be wondering if any stocks in their portfolios are vulnerable to a similar risk. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Jason Hall, Neil Patel, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss the importance of diversification and other essential strategies for long-term investors.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy