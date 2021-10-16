Bitcoin's First ETF: Winners and Losers

The SEC's approval of the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), has contributed to a rally in cryptocurrencies. Therefore, we think investors looking to capitalize on the bullish crypto market in a relatively less risky way could bet on cryptocurrency ETFs Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) and First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR). So, let’s examine these funds.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), on October 19 is a milestone for cryptocurrencies. The step could significantly boost investment flows into digital currencies. BITO had almost $1 billion in turnover on its first trading day.

