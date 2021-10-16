CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Many of 2021's Record ETF Launches Are ESG-Related, But It May Not Move the Needle Enough, CEO Warns

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing supply of environmental, social and governance-related exchange-traded funds won't be enough to meaningfully mitigate broad issues such as climate change, Van Eck Associates' CEO says. "ESG is good as a coherent investment approach on a fund-by-fund basis to make a difference and it's good signaling, but to...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

Dividend stocks have a history of long-term outperformance. This income stock trio is well-positioned to deliver for shareholders over the next 10 years. If there's one lesson Wall Street is always willing to teach, it's the value of patience. For instance, despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing a third of its value in about a month during the first quarter of 2020, the widely followed index has since doubled.
STOCKS
NBC New York

‘Buckle Your Seatbelts' Because Earnings Will Start to Disappoint, Long-Term Bull Art Hogan Warns

Earnings season may turn an ugly corner. Long-term bull Art Hogan warns a storm of disappointing corporate guidance and missed revenue targets is ahead. "Buckle your seatbelts," the National Securities' chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "This will be the first time in the cycle you're actually going to hear more companies guide down than guide up."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Esg#Ceo#Van Eck Associates#Cnbc#Efiv#Spdr S P 500 Etf#The Ishares Esg U S#Eagg#Ishares#Pimco#Mote#Alphabet#Servicenow#Cfra
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Broad-market index ETFs can build great wealth over the long run. More focused ETFs may get you to a million dollars faster. You might invest in both kinds of ETFs. Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades. And that first 4% withdrawal will be... $40,000.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

There have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500 over the past 71 years. All notable crashes and corrections are a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For the past 19 months, Wall Street and investors have sat back and enjoyed the strongest bounce from a bear-market bottom in history. Since the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed on March 23, 2020, the index has more than doubled in value. For context, the S&P 500 has averaged a total return, including dividends, of just north of 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ETF
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
NBC New York

ESG Will Create Financial Bubbles Just Like Crypto, Banking Body CEO Says

Financial bubbles will form as investors scramble to make deals in the sustainability space, according to Tim Adams, the president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance. Speaking during a panel at CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum on Thursday, Adams said it was inevitable that the current drive toward ESG...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow just bagged its first record close since Aug. 16 as Powell says U.S. might see 'maximum employment' in 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its first record closing high in over two months, but the broader market faced headwinds from selling in information technology shares in an otherwise solid week of gains for the main three equity benchmarks. The Dow closed up 0.2% to reach 35,677, on a preliminary basis, marking the first all-time closing high since Aug. 16. The advance for the price-weighted blue-chip benchmark were supported in part by gains in American Express Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The record for the Dow also comes a day after the S&P 500 index registered its first closing high since Sept. 2. The broad-market index closed down 0.1% on Friday at around 4,544. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.8% at about 15,090, weighed by shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. . Fed's Powell said the U.S. labor market might continue to improve so it reaches "maximum employment" next year, speaking at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.
STOCKS
Detroit News

Stocks end mostly higher, enough for S&P 500 to set record

A wave of buying in the last hour of trading left stocks mostly higher on Wall Street, enough for the S&P 500 to beat the record high close it set in early September. The market had spent most of the day wobbling between gains and losses Thursday. Technology companies did...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy