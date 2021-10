South Kentucky RECC recently sent three line technicians for continuing education to help enhance basic skills for apprentice linemen. Classes for the apprentice line technicians, hosted by Kentucky Electric Cooperatives at Inter-County Energy, included rescuing employees that are injured atop an electric pole, both by bucket truck and climbing, how to safely setup and use digger trucks and bucket trucks, and positioning while working from electric poles. In addition to outdoor classes, there was a day and a half of indoor training that covered many aspects of line work safety.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO