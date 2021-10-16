CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many of 2021's Record ETF Launches Are ESG-Related, But It May Not Move the Needle Enough, CEO Warns

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing supply of environmental, social and governance-related exchange-traded funds won't be enough to meaningfully mitigate broad issues such as climate change, Van Eck Associates' CEO says. "ESG is good as a coherent investment approach on a fund-by-fund basis to make a difference and it's good signaling, but to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
