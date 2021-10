Americans' use of coal is set to increase this year — the first time in seven years that annual use of the energy source has risen. Coal, which accounted for about 20% of U.S electricity in 2020, is on track to generate roughly 24% of the nation's power this year, the Energy Information Administration predicted this week. That's largely because natural gas, coal's main competitor, has gotten pricier in the past year, the agency said.

