The shorthanded Seattle Seahawks will try to overcome the loss of quarterback Russell Wilson when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 6. The Seahawks (2-3) lost Wilson to a right middle finger injury that required surgery and he will miss several weeks recovering. Seattle has dropped three of its last four games, including a 26-17 decision to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday night. The Steelers (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-9, although the Steelers own a 1-0 edge in the postseason.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO