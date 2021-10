On the chilly morning of Saturday, October 16, hundreds of people gathered to run or walk in the Purdue half-marathon and 5K, an annual race that winds its way through campus and surrounding areas. Participants were of all ages, and included both avid runners and ultra-marathoners as well as individuals who had never run before. The mayor of West Lafayette made a speech and ran with the other participants, and Purdue Pete also made an appearance and took photos with runners. People participated for fun, or for a multitude of different causes, but everyone was there to cheer each other on towards crossing that finish line.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO