Lewisburg, WV

Angela Dawn Bostic Tucker

By WV Daily News
 8 days ago

TUCKER

Angela Dawn Bostic Tucker, 40, of Frankford passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at her home.

Born September 19, 1981 in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of Joe Dale and Anita Carter Brackenrich Bostic of Lewisburg. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Nellie Carter, and Leonard and Emma Bostic.

Angela was a housekeeper at the Hampton Inn in Lewisburg and, earlier, worked as a waitress at Pizza Hut.

Angela is survived by her parents; four children, Randy Battaile, Liam Bostic, Paislee Bostic, and Zyler Tucker; sister, Debbie Cantrel and husband, Matt; nephew, Issac Cantrel, whom she loved dearly.

In keeping with Angela’s wishes, she will be cremated with no services.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com.

Submitted by Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson.

The post Angela Dawn Bostic Tucker appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

