Lewisburg, WV

Kimberly Dawn Oscar

 8 days ago

OSCAR

Kimberly Dawn Oscar, 41, of Sinks Grove, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Kimberly was born October 28, 1979 at Ronceverte to Henry Lee Boggess and the late Patricia Plogger.

She was a Distant Learning Administrator for WV Military Authority and a member of the Lewisburg Church of Christ.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Plogger.

Survivors include her husband, Wyatt Gregory Oscar of Sinks Grove; sons, Brandon Gregory Oscar and Chase Bradley Oscar both of Sinks Grove; father, Henry Lee Boggess of Frankford; brothers, Timothy Lee Boggess of Fairlea and Mike Massie and wife, Kristy of Orient Hill; sister-in-law, Jessica Rose Weis of Frankford; mother-in-law, Phyllis Ann Oscar of Frankford; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Lewisburg Church of Christ with Minister Adam Blaney officiating.

A private burial of her cremains will be at a later date.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Lewisburg, WV
