South Kingstown, RI

Restaurant thanks community for helping them save business from closing

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 8 days ago

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular restaurant in South County, facing a hardship during the pandemic, is able to remain open thanks to the help from the community.

The owners of Tilly’s Cheesesteaks in South Kingstown wrote on their socail media accounts last week that they were closed until further notice. They cited it was due to increase costs of products and not being able to pay their employees fair wages.

They then set up a GoFundMe with an initial goal of $8,000 to help their employees, which they exceeded in a few hours.

As of Saturday morning, the company has raised almost $14,000.

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

