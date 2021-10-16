CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Firewalla Gold review

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
laptopmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirewalla Gold is easy to set up and provides powerful tools to protect your network, but it is very expensive. Firewalla Red: Cyber Security... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. I’m the furthest thing from a security expert, but I have written enough...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Droplette review

Droplette delivers unprecedented, at-home skincare results via fluid physics and groundbreaking technology, and it’s worth every penny. Droplette is the supernova of beauty tech. Sleek in design and clinically validated, this NASA-backed electromechanical device was invented by MIT-trained PhD scientists Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas during their mission to create a painless, injection-free transdermal delivery solution to treat epidermolysis bullosa (a rare pediatric disease where the skin does not adhere to the muscle and causes fragile, blistering skin). Gavini and Srinivas realized Droplette’s potential efficacy in cosmetic skincare. We’re talking about a product that could potentially provide needle-free, painless, 20-layer deep, dermal-level delivery with dermatologist-visit results. As such, the duo introduced the Droplette system to the beauty tech world.
SKIN CARE
laptopmag.com

How to watch Pixel 6 Fall Launch event

Hot on the heels of Apple's big October event, Google is preparing for a major launch event of its own, and it's all about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We may already know a thing or two about Google's next flagship Pixel, from the Google Tensor chip to the smartphone's design, but the tech giant is sure to have a few surprises up its sleeve.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Rode NT-USB Mini mic review

The Rode NT-USB Mini mic is a straightforward, plug-and-play beast that records studio-quality audio right out of the box. RØDE NT-USB MINI Cardioid USB... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Rode NT-USB Mini is crafted to produce studio-level audio recordings. For $99, you’re...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Roku Warns Customers Of “Disturbing Trend” In YouTube Relations; Google’s App And TV Service At Risk Of Going Dark In December

Roku says its impasse with Google over carriage of its YouTube and YouTube TV apps has remained despite six months of efforts to resolve it. The distribution deal for YouTube’s main app is set to expire on December 9. YouTube TV, the pay-TV service with more than 3 million customers, already reached the end of the line last spring. Roku removed it from its channel store, meaning no new customers have been able to sign up, but existing ones have still been able to access their subscriptions. If the December deadline arrives without a deal, new Roku smart-TVs and connected devices...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple 'Unleashed' event: How to watch the M1X MacBook Pro reveal

Apple is kicking off its second digital event of the fall, and the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to "unleash" a new batch of devices. This time, fans can expect the highly anticipated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models fitted with the rumored M1X chip (which may borrow names from the iPhone lineup).
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless review

The Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless boasts an uncomfortable width, but its many buttons, sleek design and comfortable thumb rest distract from its flaws. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Wireless, the wireless version of the Corsair M65 RGB...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Sirius Xm Radio#Cyber Security#Firewalla Red#The Firewalla Gold#Blue Lrb#Red To Blue
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy