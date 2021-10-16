Firewalla Gold review

Droplette delivers unprecedented, at-home skincare results via fluid physics and groundbreaking technology, and it’s worth every penny. Droplette is the supernova of beauty tech. Sleek in design and clinically validated, this NASA-backed electromechanical device was invented by MIT-trained PhD scientists Madhavi Gavini and Rathi Srinivas during their mission to create a painless, injection-free transdermal delivery solution to treat epidermolysis bullosa (a rare pediatric disease where the skin does not adhere to the muscle and causes fragile, blistering skin). Gavini and Srinivas realized Droplette’s potential efficacy in cosmetic skincare. We’re talking about a product that could potentially provide needle-free, painless, 20-layer deep, dermal-level delivery with dermatologist-visit results. As such, the duo introduced the Droplette system to the beauty tech world.
