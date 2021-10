Back in 2019, director Martin Scorsese made a statement so bold, it shook the entirety of the Earth. Well, it actually just ended up starting yet another enormous internet fight, but it is hard to tell a difference between the two these days. Scorsese talked about how he thinks superhero movies are not cinema, and how they are most comparable to theme parks. This one domino falling has led to every interviewer on the planet asking every director in the industry, regardless of if they are associated with the superhero genre, what they think about superhero films. With Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” coming out soon, he has fallen victim to the same exact question. All this is doing is adding fuel to the fire in an argument with no real winners.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO