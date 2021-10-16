CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

9PM: World’s Funniest Animals

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the funniest animal videos the internet and beyond has to offer, at 9PM Saturday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW....

9PM: Killer Camp “A Smashing Sequel”

Thirteen new campers arrive at Camp Pleasant excited and ready for fun but are quickly reminded by host Camp Counselor Bobby that not everyone will survive … all on the season premiere of Killer Camp at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Snark: Married At First Sight, Bradshaw Bunch & Weird Flute News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married At First Sight,” Zach is over Michaela and her drama, so she tells him to leave. He does and she loses it. Terry Bradshaw and his family prepare for another run on “Family Feud” on a new episode of “The Bradshaw Bunch.”. One in five...
CHARLOTTE, NC
9PM: Masters of Illusion “Laughs, Levitations, and Lies”

Xavier Mortimer, Mai Wynn, Jay Jay, Murray SawChuck and Jarrett & Raja, skilled illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their acts, which range from interactive mind magic to comedy routines, as Dean Cain hosts, at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch clip on Youtube.
CHARLOTTE, NC
9PM: Supergirl “Hope For Tomorrow”

Supergirl continues to fight Nyxly for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William, Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep the city safe on an all new episode at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About Supergirl:
CHARLOTTE, NC
tvseriesfinale.com

World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three? Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.
PETS
The Daily Item

Millville family prank to be featured on America's Funniest Home Videos

MILLVILLE — A family from Millville will be featured on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV) on Sunday. Chris Berleth, who works as the executive director of membership for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, and his sister-in-law Macenna Snyder filmed a good-natured prank on Berleth’s 6-year-old son, Remy. They decided to submit the clip to the show, were accepted and will be featured. AFV comes on at 7 p.m. on Sundays.
MILLVILLE, PA
SPY

Oh, No! An Evil Clown Attacked This Adorable French Bulldog

Don’t worry — no animals were harmed in the making of this post! Upon further inspection, Monsieur Horton McSnorton, the French Bulldog pictured here, is actually alive and well (and a very good boy). If you follow any famous pets on TikTok or Instagram, then you’ve likely seen plenty of adorable Halloween costumes for dogs. We certainly have. The parade of Halloween pups on our Instagram feeds inspired us to create a guide to the year’s best funny dog Halloween costumes. However, there’s one costume in particular that we’re absolutely obsessed with: The Thrills & Chills Scary Clown Halloween Dog Costume. (It...
ANIMALS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Beautiful Cat Breed In The World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which breeds they own. Short hair […]
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

What happened to Lola on Young And The Restless?

The Young And The Restless fans have grown very close to the long-standing cast members, and are now curious to know what happened to Lola Rosales. Sasha Calle joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as “Lola Rosales”, in September 2018, she played the role of a successful chef and business owner.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES

