Coach Penny Hardaway believes he has just the right mix for Memphis to chase the Tigers' first national men's basketball championship. “What I’ve learned this time is to mix the veterans with the young guys," Hardaway said. "You have the No. 1 recruiting class, but you have some really good veterans to have that mix of older and younger, and that just makes the blend of that is so much better this time around.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO