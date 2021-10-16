CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Tense Newsletter: We Need More Low-Stakes Rules for Internet Conduct

By Torie Bosch
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. We need more rules on the internet. I’m not talking about regulation or liability or online civility or anything important and big-picture like that. I’m talking about the absolute least consequential parts of the internet possible. Specifically, things...

slate.com

Comments / 1

MSNBC

Trump's Truth Social media platform is a perfect mess

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the launch of a media company and a social media platform designed, in his words, to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” And so far the platform, called Truth Social (of course!), has been as true to form as one could’ve imagined: a ramshackle, derivative project that expresses Trump’s desperate thirst for power and profit.
POTUS
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
INTERNET
New York Post

US government ordering Google to provide users’ search data: report

The US federal government is secretly ordering Google and other search engines to track and provide data on anyone who searches certain terms through “keyword warrants,” according to a new report. In recent years, only two such warrants have been made public, but accidentally unsealed court documents obtained by Forbes...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Rising tide of leaks threatens to inundate Facebook

Facebook held back from doing all it could to stop users from being radicalized and US election misinformation from flooding the social network, according to media reports Friday. - Defense - Faced with the mounting criticism, Facebook on Friday detailed anew steps it has taken to protect the election and keep the social network safe.
INTERNET
CBS San Francisco

New Facebook Whistleblower Says Executives Shrugged as Algorithm Stoked Hate, Misinformation

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — A new whistleblower is taking on Menlo Park-based Facebook, one of the most powerful companies in the world, just a couple weeks after Frances Haugen testified to members of Congress the tech giant chooses profit over safety. The whistleblower, who remained anonymous, released his or her 5-page legal filing to the Washington Post Friday. They reaffirmed Haugen’s allegations that Facebook officials turn the other cheek when they’re aware of harmful content on its platform. “What we have now are internal people coming forward, they’re playing that whistleblower role,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s hastening...
INTERNET
piolog.com

BeReal: the low-stakes social media platform

While many social media platforms push consumers towards virality, fame and amassing the most followers, there is one that is challenging its users to do something different. It is called BeReal, and its goal is to have its users do exactly that. The premise of the app is that it...
CELL PHONES
crunchbase.com

Is Greater Decentralization The Internet’s Need Of The Hour?

Internet blackouts are becoming quite common in today’s world, be it a function of censorship, cyberattacks, technical and natural problems, or human error. While the internet has become a modern-day necessity, the increasing hegemony of centralized operators raises serious doubts about the very foundation of the technology. Subscribe to the...
INTERNET
Mother Jones

Newsletters

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. If you subscribe to an email newsletter, there is a good chance that it is hosted by the popular platform Substack. The company makes it easy for anyone to bombard friends’ inboxes with regular missives: You just sign up, write your first edition, and ask everyone you know to subscribe—either for free, or for any amount you choose per month, of which Substack takes a 10 percent cut. Unlike other similar platforms, the company also recruits writers with many Twitter followers and enormous reach, offering advances of hundreds of thousands of dollars for newsletters it expects to be especially popular. The universe of topics for Substack newsletters is as wide as their owners’ imaginations: A journalist writes about extremism and sandwiches; a historian describes about strange pieces of antique jewelry; the lead singer of Wilco offers advice to aspiring musicians.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Facebook wants new rules for the internet, but we aren’t waiting

The internet has transformed the world over the last two decades, but it has also introduced new challenges, and legislation has not kept up. This week Parliament will discuss new rules for harmful content online with both tech companies and some of their staunchest critics. While there will no doubt be differing views, we should all agree on one thing: the tech industry needs regulation.
INTERNET
WLNS

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation, and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press, even as its own employees cast doubt over the company’s motivations and interests. From research as recent as March of this year to company […]
INTERNET

