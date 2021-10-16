Big Dog, Little Dog: The 5 Top Travel Tips

All of the sudden you walk into the door and there is emptiness, you see no pet there to greet you curling around your legs, wagging his tail, attempting to please you, The one who sits at your feet or curls up on your lap with no judgment at all. As a Psychologist, I said to a friend “listening and sharing is important, we all need someone to share our thoughts with; animals listen with no judgment at all.just a look and sit at your feet”. He asked me “can I teach his wife to do that”? The pet does not talk back, and may be more responsive then your spouse or date.

