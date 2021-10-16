CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Survey: Pandemic Took a Toll on Kids’ Learning and Grades

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Last spring, after teaching their kids at home for most of the 2020-21 school year, Rob and Melissa Seger sent their eldest daughter back to school in March. By then, Rob Seger, who is a cancer survivor and has epilepsy, was fully immunized. Students,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

The Kids the Pandemic Left Behind

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On the night Esteban’s mother went to the hospital, five ambulances crowded the street in front of their red-brick walk-up in the DC suburbs. It was late May 2020, and COVID-19 had swept through their densely packed apartment complex, where many of the one- and two-bedroom units housed multiple immigrant families from Central America. More than half of the people in their zip code who were tested that April had the virus—a rate roughly 20 percent higher than in the rest of Virginia—and 17-year-old Esteban, his parents, and the family with whom they shared their apartment were among them. For weeks his mother had a splitting headache, and her throat hurt so much she had trouble swallowing. By that May evening, she had deteriorated to the point where she could barely breathe on her own.
KIDS
kidsinthehouse.com

Best Online Learning Resources for Kids

The importance of online learning resources became more prevalent than ever before in the last year when the whole world shut down and everyone was confined to their houses. All educational learning was quickly shifted online and students and teachers alike were thrust into a new world of eLearning. Where...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
highlandsranchherald.net

Colo. kids fell behind on math during pandemic

Colorado students tumbled further behind in math as the pandemic closed schools and learning went largely virtual, according to a new analysis of this year’s state assessments results. The report from the Keystone Policy Center, a nonprofit research group, found that math test scores plummeted for many students across the...
COLORADO STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Survey: Pandemic continues to put a strain on Oklahoma teachers

Oklahoma teachers continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic, and it’s stressing them out. That’s according to a September online poll the Oklahoma Education Association sent to its members. In the survey, 94% of teachers said a student in their building has contracted COVID-19 this school year, 82% said a colleague has and 27% said they personally have caught COVID. OEA President Katherine Bishop noted in the organization's weekly podcast that happened after months of warnings from health officials about the steps needed to make in-person learning safe.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The 74

Insights from a Math App About Learning in the Pandemic

The pandemic has been devastating for students and families on so many levels. It also produced insights that constitute urgent news for schools, both as they contend with the next wave of coronavirus and in the longer-term future. Today, a quarter of elementary school students in the U.S. use the Zearn platform and they have […]
EDUCATION
carolinajournal.com

Expanded school choice must be a pandemic lesson-learned

By now, we are all too familiar with the struggles of pandemic-era education for both families and schools. The last 18 months will go down as one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history for students, teachers, and parents. For more evidence of learning loss, look no further...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Disabilities#Remote Learning#Home School#Charter Schools#Elementary School#Ap#The Deseret News#Democrats#Republicans#Byu
Vail Daily

Letter: Please read Healthy Kids Survey

The school children in Eagle County and throughout the state of Colorado are going to be presented with the Colorado Healthy Kids Survey. I strongly encourage parents to read this survey before agreeing to allow your children to participate. This survey has some very disturbing questions on it. Many parents...
COLORADO STATE
akronschools.com

Pandemic Has Had Impact on Learning Statewide

The release of the State Report Card for Akron Public Schools and for all Ohio school districts today provides data for districts to use in assessing and planning with regard to student progress in an unprecedented year of disruption and recovery. For the second year, state report cards do not...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
spectrumlocalnews.com

Kids learn to fish in Williamson County

LEANDER, Texas — When learning the sport of fishing most will tell you the three little words to live by are hook, line and sinker. Those are a few basic learning tips 12-year-old Ty Rampy practiced while teaching the sport to young beginners. “I’ve been fishing since I was able...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
MedPage Today

Pandemic Sleeplessness: Are Kids Tossing and Turning as Much as Adults?

Adults may be suffering from "coronasomnia" -- increased levels of sleeplessness, nightmares, and other sleep troubles -- during the pandemic, but are children experiencing the same problems? Maybe not, according to a presenter at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) virtual meeting. Pandemic-related sleep studies in children have not shown...
KIDS
The Oakland Press

How to get kids excited about learning

Pre-K learning is fundamental, giving children the skills they will need to thrive in school and beyond. But sometimes kids need more encouragement to get excited about learning. Here are some tools and strategies that can help:. Smart Screen Time. The plug-and-play TV video game LeapLand Adventures from LeapFrog is...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US News and World Report

America’s Kids Earn Disappointing Grades on Nation’s Report Card

Math and reading scores for 9-year-old students in the U.S. are flat since 2012, while those of 13-year-olds declined dramatically – representing the first major drops in the subjects since the National Assessment of Educational Progress began tracking long-term academic achievement trends in the 1970s. [. Read:. Gun Safety Advocates,...
KIDS
Cleveland.com

Grade cards for Ohio school districts won’t include grades, but will include data on pandemic response

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state plans to release report cards for Ohio’s school districts Thursday, but without overall performance grades and without rankings. This is the second year the state won’t rate school district performance with a grade of A to F – a decision legislators made because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on education.
OHIO STATE
momblogsociety.com

How Your Kids Can Learn Spanish

I was walking down a slightly busy street one day when I heard two men talking and I really wasn’t paying attention because I wasn’t from that town and I never expected anyone to be talking to me. As I looked up, I saw the two men talking and one of them was looking at me. Needless to say, I started listening to their conversation. The only trouble was, they were speaking Spanish. They might as well have been from another Planet because I couldn’t understand a word they said. Then the one man approached me and started speaking to me, but I didn’t know what he was saying and he couldn’t understand me. How awesome it would have been to be able to speak Spanish. In reality, only speaking one language can stunt your growth. Not physically, but how many opportunities have I missed? Places that I might have gone with confidence but I couldn’t speak the language.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy