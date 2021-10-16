Survey: Pandemic Took a Toll on Kids’ Learning and Grades

I was walking down a slightly busy street one day when I heard two men talking and I really wasn’t paying attention because I wasn’t from that town and I never expected anyone to be talking to me. As I looked up, I saw the two men talking and one of them was looking at me. Needless to say, I started listening to their conversation. The only trouble was, they were speaking Spanish. They might as well have been from another Planet because I couldn’t understand a word they said. Then the one man approached me and started speaking to me, but I didn’t know what he was saying and he couldn’t understand me. How awesome it would have been to be able to speak Spanish. In reality, only speaking one language can stunt your growth. Not physically, but how many opportunities have I missed? Places that I might have gone with confidence but I couldn’t speak the language.

