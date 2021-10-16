CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

These Massachusetts Locales Rank Among Top 100 Safest Communities In US

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVoZP_0cTHLD4V00

Though violent crimes spiked across the US during the pandemic, some Massachusetts towns ranked among the safest in the country according to a newly released report.

Wenham in Essex County was the highest-ranked community in Massachusetts on the top 100 list of safest small towns, boasting a 0.0 crime rate per 1,000 residents, and a rate of 1.5 property crimes.

Lewisboro and Sleepy Hollow in New York, Luzerne Township in Pennsylvania, Weiser in Idaho, and the Thet Township in Michigan all tied for the safest small town after reporting zero violent or property crimes last year in a report released by the safety and home security site SafeWise.

Other Massachusetts communities to crack the top 100 include:

  • Boxford in Essex County (22nd): 0.0 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 1.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Clinton in Worcester County (29th): 0.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 1,0 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Norfolk in Norfolk County (31st): 0.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 1.9 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Highlands in Essex County (36th): 0.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 1.3 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Dover in Norfolk County (47th): 0.2 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 2.1 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Merrimac in Essex County (54th): 0.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 2.1 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Medway in Norfolk County (62nd): 0.4 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 2.0 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Hamilton in Essex County (67th): 0.1 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 3.2 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Sterling in Worcester County (87th): 0.5 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 2.0 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Stow in Middlesex County (93rd): 0.6 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 1.7 property crimes per 1,000 residents;
  • Southborough in Worcester County (96th): 0.3 violent crimes per 1,000 residents; 2.9 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

To rank the safest small towns in the US, SafeWise analyzed the latest available violent and property crime data from the FBI. Towns with populations greater than 15,000 people and fewer than 5,000 people were excluded from the study.

The report notes that Lewisboro was also the safest town in the US in 2020.

Safewise reported that there was a 38 percent rise in the violent crime rate among the safest small towns this year, but, there was a 17 percent decline in property crimes compared to the cities that made the list in 2020.

The complete list of America's 100 safest small towns can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

NEW RANKINGS: 2 New Jersey Towns Named Among Safest In Nation

A new report from Safewise determined the 100 safest towns in the U.S., and two Garden State locations ranked among the top 10.The study compared FBI crime report data and population information for 2019 — the most recent year the data was available — while excluding towns with populations below 5,…
POLITICS
whdh.com

8 small cities in Mass. named among best in US

A recent study has ranked eight small cities in Massachusetts among the best in the United States. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators of livability and named the following as the 20 best:. Sammamish, Wash. Caermel, Ind. Brentwood, Tenn.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
whdh.com

Mass. city ranked among top 20 best places for vampires

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Halloween is fast approaching and one recent study took a look at which cities across the country would be best for vampires. Lawn Love compared 200 cities based on categories ranging from the number of blood centers to the number of garlic festivals and found that Springfield, Massachusetts ranked 20th best overall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Only 10% of this Massachusetts town is vaccinated against COVID; 13 have vaccination rates under 50%

Only 10% of the Franklin County town of Buckland is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. In the last week, six towns were added to the state’s data that reported a vaccination rate of less than 50%. These are in addition to the seven communities reporting under 50% that have been included on DPH’s list for several weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Property Crime#Lewisboro#Sleepy Hollow
fox2detroit.com

Michigan city named safest small town in US

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Genesee County township is one of the safest small towns in the United States, according to Safewise. Michigan's Thetford Township and four other towns tied for the No.1 spot on the list, including Lewisboro Town, N.Y.; Luzerne Township; Pa.; Sleepy Hollow Village, N.Y.; and Weiser, Idaho.
MICHIGAN STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Ranked #122 in Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM – The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of high schools across the country and in Massachusetts, and Framingham did not make the top 100 in the Commonwealth. Framingham High School came in 122nd in the Commonwealth out of 348 high schools and 3,073 nationally, in the latest...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts named the safest state when it comes to bullying, according to WalletHub

Massachusetts was named the safest state when it comes to bullying in schools, according to a new WalletHub study. “In the next 7 minutes, a child in the U.S. will be bullied. It may be the son or daughter of someone you know. It may even be your own child. Meanwhile, only four in 100 adults will intervene. And only 11 percent of the child’s peers might do the same. The rest — 85 percent — will do nothing,” the website wrote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

‘Best Places To Retire’: 4 Massachusetts & New Hampshire Cities Land On New List

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — New England may not typically be thought of as a prime retirement destination. But according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report, some of the best places to retire can be found in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The two states have four cities in the Top 50 ranking, which looks at happiness of local residents, housing costs, tax rates and the quality of health care in the area. Manchester, New Hampshire landed at No. 24. The largest city in northern New England may not have the climate that retirees typically seek out, but the outdoors...
News 12

New York ranks among top 10 of happiest states in new report

New York has been ranked in the top 10 happiest states, according to a new report from NiceRX. New York came in ninth, with Hawaii, Connecticut and New Jersey rounding off the top three. Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi came in last. NiceRX said it based its standings on CDC data...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MONTCO.Today

This Pennsylvania County Ranks Among Top 10 Places to Buy a House

To determine the ranking, Niche compared counties in the Keystone States using several relevant metrics, such as home values, property taxes, homeownership rates, housing costs, and real estate trends. Montgomery County is one of the top ten places to buy a house in Pennsylvania, according to a recently released list...
ourcommunitynow.com

Milford Ranked Among Top Towns In U.S., New List Says

MILFORD, MA — Milford scored well in a new ranking of small cities and towns across the U.S., according to the personal finance website Wallethub. The study rated towns and cities in five categories: affordability,
MILFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
150K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy